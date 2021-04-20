iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Down 8.2% on Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares fell 8.2% on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $80.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as low as $81.73 and last traded at $82.27. 19,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 721,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.58.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IRTC. Citigroup decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after buying an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $91,506,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

