iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Truist Securities

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IRTC. Truist reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.43.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $89.58 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $77.43 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

