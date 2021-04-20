Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,534,000 after acquiring an additional 452,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,903,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,721,000 after acquiring an additional 71,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

