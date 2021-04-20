Investors Purchase Large Volume of Herman Miller Call Options (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,380 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,202% compared to the average volume of 106 call options.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.30 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

