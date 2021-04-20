Investors Buy Large Volume of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Call Options (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,567 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,201% compared to the average volume of 351 call options.
Shares of NYSE SBS traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 63,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,042. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.
Several research firms recently commented on SBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.
