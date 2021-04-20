Investors Buy Large Volume of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Call Options (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,567 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,201% compared to the average volume of 351 call options.

Shares of NYSE SBS traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 63,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,042. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 231,934 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,395,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 473,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 833,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

