Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,097 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,222% compared to the average volume of 83 call options.

GNTX stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,458. Gentex has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $37.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 11.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

