Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 160.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,870 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of PSCE opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

