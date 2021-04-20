inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 95,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,302. inTEST has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $105.96 million, a P/E ratio of 495.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

