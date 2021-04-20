Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ISNPY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

ISNPY stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.