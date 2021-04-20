International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $645,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after buying an additional 186,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,476,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

