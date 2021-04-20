International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

