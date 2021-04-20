International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,421 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after buying an additional 1,502,154 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 328,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,720,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 332.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

