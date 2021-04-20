International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 32,193 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 109.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.48. The stock had a trading volume of 268,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.84. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $122.78 and a 1-year high of $258.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.