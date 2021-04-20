International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $107.27. 254,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

