Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 123.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after buying an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,763,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $901,280.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $171,378.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,163,745 shares of company stock valued at $85,544,095. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

