Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$180.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$180.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

Shares of IFC traded down C$1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$161.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,442. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$123.78 and a one year high of C$164.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$154.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$147.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.6999685 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

