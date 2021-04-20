Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.05 Million

Analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report sales of $245.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $249.07 million. Insulet posted sales of $198.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Insulet by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Insulet by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Insulet by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 168,163 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $281.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 639.81 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $164.40 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

