Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 2,340 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $423,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,543. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,403,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

