Insider Selling: EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Senior Officer Sells 8,700 Shares of Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 8,700 shares of EMX Royalty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$35,091.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,913 shares in the company, valued at C$584,506.59.

Christina Cepeliauskas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Christina Cepeliauskas sold 9,300 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.04, for a total transaction of C$37,569.21.

EMX traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.23 million and a P/E ratio of -53.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.94. EMX Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$4.83.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

