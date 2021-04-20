Insider Selling: Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells 10,627 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $29,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,602,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of AMST stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $9.06.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
About Amesite
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.