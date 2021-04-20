Insider Selling: Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells 10,627 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $29,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,602,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AMST stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

Get Amesite alerts:

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Amesite as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.