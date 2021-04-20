Independent Research Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €97.00 Price Target

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €97.00 ($114.12) target price by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 33.81% from the company’s previous close.

AFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €123.29 ($145.04).

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €146.55 ($172.41) on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a 12 month high of €148.20 ($174.35). The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion and a PE ratio of 100.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €130.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €121.21.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

