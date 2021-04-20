Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

INDB traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 118,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,667. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

