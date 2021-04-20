Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce $47.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.80 million and the lowest is $44.80 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $41.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $186.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $179.23 million, with estimates ranging from $177.90 million to $181.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Independent Bank has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $24.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.