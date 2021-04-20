ImageCash (IMGC) Trading Down 17.8% This Week

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $34,382.56 and approximately $5.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00275853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,533.01 or 0.99451746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.22 or 0.00890457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.03 or 0.00628646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,251,386 coins and its circulating supply is 5,132,386 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

