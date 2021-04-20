Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,614 shares of company stock worth $4,830,491. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $398.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,647. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.51 and its 200 day moving average is $375.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

