Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Illumina worth $126,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $6.02 on Tuesday, reaching $398.16. 13,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,647. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.51 and a 200-day moving average of $375.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,491. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

