IG Gold (IGG) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.75 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $331,840.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065354 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00277890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.42 or 0.00196120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

