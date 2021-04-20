IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $34.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

