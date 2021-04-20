ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $205.31. 9,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.10. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $145.11 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.27.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.