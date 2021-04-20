ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 157,700 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $6.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0265 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

