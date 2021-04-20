iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iCAD worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.