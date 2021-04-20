IAA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,298 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,269% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,454,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,340,000 after buying an additional 281,966 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,631,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,980,000 after buying an additional 136,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,293,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,014,000 after buying an additional 128,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,219,000 after buying an additional 188,197 shares during the last quarter.

IAA stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,323. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

