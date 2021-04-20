I/O Coin Market Capitalization Tops $4.57 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $19,400.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.76 or 0.00526754 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005964 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021939 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.66 or 0.03573122 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000110 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,817,932 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.