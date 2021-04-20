Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $763,448.00 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $763,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $102,349.04.

HYMC stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $16.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

