Huobi BTC Price Reaches $55,975.39 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $263.89 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $55,975.39 or 0.99951031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00277408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004300 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,949.53 or 0.99904849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.11 or 0.00891230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00633291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

