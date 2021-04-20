Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,302.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,209.71 and a one year high of $2,318.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,125.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,869.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.