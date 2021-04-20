HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 428.08 ($5.59).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 428.10 ($5.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £87.43 billion and a PE ratio of 31.02. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 429.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 390.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.