Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce sales of $11.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $11.81 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $10.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $50.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.61 million to $50.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.91 million to $55.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRZN. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $306.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

