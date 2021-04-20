Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Up 32.7% in March

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 714,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,777. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

