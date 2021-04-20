Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.62. 18,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,419. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

