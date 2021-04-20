Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

