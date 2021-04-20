Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Hillenbrand worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

