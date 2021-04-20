Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

