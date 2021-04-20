Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile
