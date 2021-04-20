Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 36 Per Share

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:HCFT opened at GBX 845 ($11.04) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 746.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 693.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of £43.73 million and a PE ratio of -39.12. Highcroft Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 869.50 ($11.36).
