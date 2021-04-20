Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 36 Per Share

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:HCFT opened at GBX 845 ($11.04) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 746.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 693.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of £43.73 million and a PE ratio of -39.12. Highcroft Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 869.50 ($11.36).

About Highcroft Investments

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

