Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of HXL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,572. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

