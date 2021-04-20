Herc (HRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

