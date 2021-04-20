Henry James International Management Inc. Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 347.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 164.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

CROX traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $86.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

