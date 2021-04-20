Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 108,509 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,509 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,936 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,063,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,157,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 25,019,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,594,459. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

