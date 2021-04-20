Henry James International Management Inc. Invests $876,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.39. 52,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,705. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

