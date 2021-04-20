Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLLS. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of CLLS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,614. Cellectis S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $764.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The company had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

